Will County Forest Preserve District warns discarded fishing line can ‘strangle, maim, or kill’ wildlife

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has launched a campaign to get anglers to properly dispose of fishing line, so it doesn’t harm wildlife. Preserve visitors also are being encouraged to pick up fishing line and other trash that can harm wildlife. (Photo provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is urging anglers to properly dispose of fishing line that can be dangerously harmful to wildlife, saying it can “strangle, maim, or kill” birds and animals.

The district is also asking visitors to the preserves to help clean up discarded line, hooks, and other debris.

The Fishing for Trash program has been expanded to a season-long effort through October at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm at Hidden Oaks Preserve in Bolingbrook and Monee Reservoir in Monee Township.

Visitors can pick up gloves and bags at the Tackle Box bait shop at Hidden Lakes or the Monee Reservoir Visitor Center, then return filled bags for a treat, the district said.

Tackle Box and Monee Reservoir Visitor Center hours are listed online at ReconnectWithNature.org.

“This program came out of a need,” said Angie Opiola, facility supervisor at Hidden Oaks Nature Center, in a news release. “

“Staff, volunteers, visitors all have seen firsthand what discarded fishing line does to wildlife, and it is honestly heart-wrenching. Birds tethered to trees, geese with several feet of line trailing behind from their mouths. Animals without any feet. Nests made with more fishing line than natural material. I could go on and on,” she said.

The forest preserve district said it has documented multiple cases of wildlife harmed by discarded line, including the following:

• A pelican had to be euthanized after becoming tangled in fishing line at McKinley Woods in Channahon.

• A dead egret was found hanging from a tree at Lake Renwick in Plainfield

• A great blue heron died at Rock Run Rookery in Joliet after being ensnared in fishing line in a tree.

• Two emaciated Canada geese were rescued and treated for leg and foot injuries and infections after being found with fishing line wrapped around their legs at Whalon Lake in Naperville.

• A robin suffocated after becoming entangled in fishing line and hung from a tree at Isle a la Cache in Romeoville.

Opiola said she hopes the program raises awareness about the dangers of improperly discarded fishing line.

“Whether you are an angler or not, you can do something about the line. If you see it — grab it and feel like a hero because you literally are saving an animal’s life.”

Collecting, recycling line

In 2025, the forest district installed updated monofilament recycling tubes at fishing locations. The redesigned bins are more durable and make it easier to collect lines for proper recycling, the district said.

Collected line is sent to the Berkley Conservation Institute in Iowa, where it is repurposed into products such as fish cribs, spools, and tackle boxes.

Since 1990, more than 9 million miles of fishing line have been recycled through the program. Improperly discarded line can persist in the environment for up to 600 years, according to the forest preserve district.