Northbound lane of Route 31 in Geneva closed for tree removal

The northbound Route 31 traffic lane north of the Union Pacific West railway bridge is expected to be closed for several hours Friday, as Geneva Public Works removes a large parkway tree that is leaning over the roadway, according to a post on the city’s website.

Traffic is expected to be open later this afternoon, but motorists should expect delays. The southbound lane also may need to be closed intermittently as part of the removal process.

Drivers may want to seek alternate routes such as Route 25 or Third Street. The tree is being removed before it could potentially fall onto the street.

For more information, call the Geneva Public Works Department at 630-232-1501.