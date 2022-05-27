Registration now open for Rosary High School’s annual golf outing

Registration is now open for Rosary High School’s June 24 golf outing at Bliss Creek Golf Club in Sugar Grove. The outing will begin at noon and all are welcome to attend.

The event will include lunch, golf, a cart and dinner. Course contests, raffles and a silent auction will also be included. Early bird registration is $135 per golfer and $500 per foursome through June 1. Rates will increase to $150 per golfer after June 1.

Sponsorships are still available for the event. All funds raised will go to further enhancing Rosary High School athletic programs, including equipment needs, uniforms and facilities.

To register or find more information, visit www.rosaryhs.com/golf.