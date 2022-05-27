Outdoor farmers markets in St. Charles, Campton Hills to open for the season next week

Next week’s summerlike temperatures will serve as the perfect backdrop for those flocking to farmers markets in search of fresh produce and other items.

Starting next week, outdoor farmers markets will open in both Campton Hills and St. Charles. The Campton Square Farmers Market will open at 8 a.m. June 1 in the Campton Square shopping center at the intersection of Route 64 and Burlington Road in Campton Hills.

The market will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday. This is the second year for the market.

“For the first year it was really successful,” said market manager Rob Murphy, who also is market manager of the St. Charles Farmers Market. “I was really impressed with the number of local farmers that signed up for it. We’re going to have another really nice selection of vendors.”

Vendors will sell produce, meat, flowers, arts and crafts and baked goods. Murphy also owns C&W Market & Provisions in Geneva, which specializes in artisan cheese, butter, salumi, charcuterie, farm fresh local eggs and fresh fish.

With the warm weather, the St. Charles Farmers Market will move outdoors again starting at 8 a.m. June 3 at the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles. The outdoor market will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays through October.

The indoor market runs from 9 a.m. to noon November through May.

Hasselmann Family Farm in Marengo, which sells pasture raised meat and eggs, will be among the vendors selling at the outdoor market along with Grandma’s Farm Fresh Eggs in Sugar Grove.

Grandma’s Farm Fresh Eggs will also be returning to the Campton Square Farmers Market this year.

“They were one of the initial farmers at the Campton Square Farmers Market,” Murphy said.

Long standing vendor Stojan’s Vegetables of Maples, which sells home grown produce along with cut flowers and annuals, will also return to the St. Charles Farmers Market next month.

“She’s been there since we reformed about 15 or 16 years ago,” Murphy said.

Although vendors at the two markets will not be required to wear face masks, they will put one on if a customer asks them to do so. Hand sanitizer will also be on hand, he said.

Murphy continues to enjoy organizing the farmers markets.

“It’s a great community endeavor,” he said. “And farmers markets are really important to the food chain in all of our communities. They provide an outlet for the local farmers whose produce won’t be sold in grocery stores. The farmer can tell you about what they have. There’s been an adage forever in the farmers market world – know your farmer, know your food. If you’re dealing with a farmer that raises their product, then that’s really true. For me personally, farmers markets are an excellent way for me to extend the reach of my products.”

More information about the Campton Square Farmers Market can be found at its Facebook page, Campton-Square-Illinois-Farmers-Market-109118727931983. More information about the St. Charles Farmers Market is at its Facebook page, facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket.







