Geneva church’s missionaries aid Ukraine refugees in Prague

Matthew and Sara Titus, members of Chapelstreet Church in Geneva, have been missionaries in Prague for the past 10 years.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, their mission pivoted from evangelism to providing assistance to refugees.

“When there was this big buildup, nobody really did believe they would invade,” Matthew said, referring to the amassing of Russian troops on the Ukraine border. “Most people didn’t think anything would really happen, that Russia would actually invade.”

Former St. Charles resident Matthew Titus is now a missionary in Prague for Chapelstreet Church in Geneva. He and volunteers have been refurbishing apartments for Ukranian refugees.

The invasion happened Feb. 24, a Thursday. By Monday, Matthew’s group had organized to create housing for Ukrainian refugees.

“We found these first three apartments and we were in them March 4, cleaning,” he said. “We had all these refugees coming in and all in temporary housing situations. They were in big areas where people are just crammed in. It was better than being in a building being bombed, but it’s not sustainable.”

Refugees from Ukraine are settled in an apartment in Prague, refurbished by missionaries from Chapelstreet Church in Geneva.

Working with local churches and international organizations, Matthew said they’ve refurbished apartments for more than 110 Ukraine refugees.

“We have never seen people in the Czech Republic so united and wanting to help,” Matthew said.

The Czechs have a lot of commonalities with the Ukrainian people when it comes to Russia, he said.

After World War II, the country – then called Czechoslovakia – was freed of Nazis, but it was under the rule of the former Soviet Union from 1948 until 1989. That is when the Berlin Wall came down and the Soviet Union began a process of dissolution, its satellite countries eventually become sovereign nations.

Refugees from Ukraine are settled in an apartment in Prague, refurbished by missionaries from Chapelstreet Church in Geneva.

“Our landlord was telling us when they were under Russian occupation … you could not live a normal life,” Matthew said. “If you did not comply, you would go to jail – or disappear.”

To meet the needs of the new refugees, Matthew said they partnered with a local nonprofit refugee organization, a group of churches, friends and anyone who wanted to help.

They rely on a core group of 10 leaders and volunteers, but get assistance from 150 to 200 others who could be working on any apartment or project at any given time, doing whatever they can whenever they can, he said.

Former St. Charles resident Matthew Titus (left) is now a missionary in Prague for Chapelstreet Church in Geneva. He and volunteers are setting up apartments for Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing the fighting.

The apartments need to be cleaned, refurbished, remodeled and outfitted with furniture, washers and dryers, bedding and other necessities.

Matthew, 43, is a graduate of St. Charles East High School. His wife of 21 years, Sara, 44, grew up in a Christian missionary family in Columbia.

“We’ve always had a heart to help people who believe in God – and people who don’t believe in God – to meet and see the things they have in common and learn from each other,” Sara said. “So we’ve done missional activities always as part of our work. This is one more way we can be missional with people.”

Missionaries in Prague from Chapelstreet Church in Geneva are helping to set up apartments like this one for Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion.

The couple have six children ranging in age from 5 to 16. They had four when they arrived in the Czech Republic, the fifth was born in Prague and the sixth was born in the U.S. when they were on home assignment in the Fox Valley.

A Chapelstreet pastor, the Rev. Bruce McEvoy, who is in charge of local and global ministries, said the Titus family was in the states for six months last year before returning to Prague in January.

“So quickly the world in Europe turned upside down and they realized the opportunity they had to care for the vulnerable,” McEvoy said.

That fits with the church’s mission as it has been resettling refugees for 25 years, he said.

“We have workers in Poland and Estonia doing the same as Matt and Sara,” McEvoy said.

Donations to support the refugee work in Prague, Poland and Estonia can be made to Serve the World through Chapelstreet’s website, chapelstreet.church.