East State Street patching begins May 23 in Geneva

The Geneva Public Works Department will be patching potholes during the next two weeks that will require lane closures on the East State Street corridor, according to a news release from the city.

Eastbound State Street from Route 25 to East Side Drive will be reduced to one lane from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday, May 23 to Thursday, May 26 as crews conduct a moving work zone in the curb lane. The roadway will be fully reopened to traffic each afternoon with operations mobilizing again the following day.

Construction will similarly take place along that same stretch of highway in the westbound curb lane from Tuesday, May 31 until Friday, June 3.

Pothole patching on the interior lanes of East State St. is anticipated to be completed this summer.

For more information, call the Public Works Department at 630-232-1501.