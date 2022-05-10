Geneva police continue investigation into woman’s death after ‘person of interest’ released from custody

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 43-year-old Geneva woman found outside her home last week after a man they said was considered a person of interest was released from custody without charges, authorities said in a Monday news release.

The Geneva Police Department, along with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, released the man from the Kane County jail Friday evening. No charges were filed in the case, which remains under investigation by Geneva police, the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force, and the Kane County Coroner’s Office, the release stated.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office said Jodi Grzeda-Anderson died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Toxicology reports still are pending, the release stated.

Police were asked to do a well-being check at a home in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue on May 4 after a relative reported Grzeda-Anderson had possibly been missing since 5 a.m. May 3.

Upon arrival, police said they took a male family member into custody that evening. They subsequently checked the home’s property and found Grzeda-Anderson’s body.