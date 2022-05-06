Breaking: Woman found shot to death in Geneva identified

GENEVA – The Kane County Coroner’s Office identified the woman who was shot to death in Geneva as Jodi Grzeda-Anderson, 43, according to a news release.

According to an autopsy Friday, the preliminary cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.

Her body was discovered in the backyard of a residence in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue.

Toxicology was sent out to a lab and results are pending.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office is working with Geneva police in further investigation of the death, the release stated.

“We are not calling this a homicide,” Geneva Police Cmdr. Brian Maduzia said. “That is still yet to be determined by investigation.”