Illinois Police Chiefs honor Kane County State’s Attorney as Official of the Year

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser is one of three people to be selected as the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police Public Official of the Year for 2021.

According to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office, Mosser was recognized by the Illinois chiefs for her work benefitting law enforcement statewide.

During her first year as state’s attorney, Mosser spent countless hours assisting the association and other law enforcement advocates during negotiations with members of the Illinois General Assembly on changes to major criminal justice laws, the release stated.

She provided her expertise in recommending specific language to improve the SAFE-T Act and to make subsequent related bills more effective for law enforcement while ensuring the bills still achieved necessary reforms, the release stated.