Geneva police investigate woman’s death outside her home as ‘suspicious’

Geneva police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a 43-year-old Geneva woman dead from a gunshot wound outside her home in the 700 block of McKinley Avenue, officials announced in a news release.

A female relative living in the Chicago area called police at 8:02 p.m. May 4 to report the Geneva woman as possibly missing since 5 a.m. May 3. Geneva and St. Charles police responded to conduct a well-being check.

Upon arrival, officers met with a male family member who was unable to answer questions or provide any substantiated information on the missing woman. Officers subsequently checked the home’s property and found the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

The male family member was taken into custody as a person of interest.

The Kane County Major Crimes Unit was called to the home to assist with the investigation. Geneva police do not believe there is a general threat to the public, the release stated.

An autopsy with the Kane County Coroner’s Office is pending, and no charges have been filed in the case, which remains an ongoing investigation.

Future updates may be provided as more details become available.

Geneva police request anyone with information about the incident to call the department’s Investigations Division at 630-232-4736.