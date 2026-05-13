Island Lake man wins $1 million from $50 scratch-off lottery ticket

Jerry of Island Lake holds up his $1 million check from the Illinois Lottery after winning the grand prize off a $50 scratch-off ticket. (Photo provided by Illinois Lottery)

An Island Lake man has won the grand prize of an Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The man, only referred to as Jerry in an Illinois Lottery news release, won the $1 million grand prize playing a $50 Millionaire Club scratch-off ticket at a local retailer.

“I initially bought a different $50 ticket, but that one didn’t hit,” Jerry said in the release. “So I grabbed another one – it was the last in that batch."

The winning ticket was purchased at Kelley’s Market, located at 3401 S. River Road in Island Lake. The store will receive a 1% bonus of the prize, or $10,000, for selling the winning ticket.

Jerry immediately scratched off the ticket in the store and had it scanned to confirm the win.

“I was floored – I couldn’t believe it," he said in the release. “I started tapping on the machine, thinking ‘Am I going crazy?’”

To further add to his disbelief, Jerry bought the ticket on April Fools’ Day.

“I really thought it was a joke,” he said in the release.

Jerry plans on using his winnings by fishing and paddle kayaking in Wisconsin lakes, a place where he used to frequent as a child. He also plans on visiting his 90-year-old mother in Arizona.

The Illinois Lottery has a range of instant ticket games priced from $1 to $50 available at about 7,000 retailers across Illinois.

Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed more than $26 billion to Illinois’ Common School Fund. The fund, which supports public education from grades kindergarten through 12th, receives almost 99% of the Illinois Lottery proceeds, according to the release.