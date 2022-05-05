Elgin Community College Foundation’s annual Golf Classic tees of June 13

Tickets and sponsorships are now available for the 24th annual Elgin Community College Foundation Golf Classic, which will be held Monday, June 13 at the Elgin Country Club, 2575 Weld Road in Elgin. Golfers of all ages and abilities are invited.

According to a news release from the college, the Golf Classic is one of several events held by the ECC Foundation to raise funds to support student scholarships, innovative programs and other areas of critical need in fulfilling ECC’s mission to improve lives through learning.

Since its formation in 1984, the foundation has provided more than $4 million in direct financial support to the college and ECC students through scholarship awards and program support.

The classic begins at 10:30 a.m. with registration, followed by an 11 a.m. lunch and a noon shotgun start and a four-person scramble. Attendees will have the opportunity to bid on live auction items and Fund-A-Student donations to directly support scholarships during the event dinner and awards program, starting with a reception at 5 p.m.

The cost is $375 per person for the entire day, including all guest fees, locker rental, golf cart, food and beverages through the completion of dinner. Guests can also choose to attend only the lunch ($35) or dinner ($75).

A limited number of golfer registrations remain available. Sponsorship opportunities begin at $700.

Additional event registration and sponsorship details can be found at elgin.edu/golf. For more information about the ECC Foundation, visit elgin.edu/eccfoundation or call 847-214-7377.