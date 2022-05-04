Outdoor motorcycle track being proposed at Fox River Harley-Davidson store in St. Charles moving forward

A proposed unpaved motorcycle training course at the Fox River Harley-Davidson store at 131 S. Randall Road in St. Charles on Tuesday moved another step toward being built as St. Charles plan commissioners unanimously recommended approval of the plans.

The St. Charles City Council’s Planning and Development Committee will now review the plans. According to a business plan submitted to the city, the proposed recreation area would allow members of the public to learn how to safely operate off road adventure bikes and other types of motorcycles. The area would be landscaped.

The 1.75-acre parcel is located directly east of the Kane County Fairground property, north of the Costco store and west of the paved test track/parking lot. The classes would be offered to licensed drivers and the classes would take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., primarily on the weekends.

The riding season will be from April through October.








