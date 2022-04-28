Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center to remain closed for 2022 season

The Fox Valley Park District has announced that Phillips Park Family Aquatic Center will be closed during the 2022 season.

According to a news release, the district remains impacted by the national lifeguard shortage and current labor climate. The American Lifeguard Association projects that at least one-third of public pools in the U.S. risk being shut down or changing hours to accommodate this summer’s imminent staff shortages.

Despite increased recruiting efforts, the district’s outreach did not result in an adequate number of candidates to hire and train, thereby compromising swimmer safety and facility management efficiency, the release stated.

Season passes were offered to either Splash Country Water Park or Phillips Park this season. Anyone who purchased a season pass to Phillips Park will have it automatically transferred to Splash Country. Phillips Park pass holders can also request a full refund, provided they are requested by Monday, June 6. To request a refund, season pass holders should email fvpd@fvpd.net.

Swim lessons, aqua fitness, special events and camps will be offered at Splash Country this year.

Splash Country Water Park will be open Memorial Day weekend before the full season runs from June 4 to Aug. 7. The water park will then shift to weekend-only hours Aug. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 and Sept. 3-5.