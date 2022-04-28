Batavia High School freshman first recipient of Michael Heaton scholarship

Batavia High School freshman Owen Meiring is anxious to learn how to play the songs of the late musician Michael Heaton.

Meiring is the first recipient of the Michael Heaton musical scholarship, which was created to honor Heaton, a 1985 Batavia High School graduate. Heaton, a Montgomery resident, died in December 2019 after a battle with cancer. He was 53.

“I’ve been listening to his music the last couple of weeks and I really like it,” he said.

The scholarship is managed by the Batavia Foundation for Educational Excellence. On Monday, Meiring was presented with a new guitar as part of the scholarship. He will also receive a year of guitar and songwriting lessons.

Rick Cremer of North Aurora-based Cremer Guitarworks is supplying the guitars and Jeff Matters of Music Matters School of Music in Batavia is providing the lessons.

During Monday’s scholarship presentation, Meiring was able to pick the guitar he wanted.

“I like the way it sounds and I like the size of it,” Meiring said.

His parents, Jen and Eric Meiring, are proud of their son receiving the scholarship.

“I think it’s even more exciting now after hearing stories about Michael,” Jen Meiring said.

Heaton was well known for his charitable efforts. He had used his musical talents to help out many causes over the years.

Likewise, Owen Meiring has volunteered at the Batavia Food Pantry and Clothes Closet with his mother.

Heaton’s wife, Kristy, was impressed that he built an electric guitar from scratch last year. She is also impressed with his volunteer spirit.

Michael Heaton's widow, Kristy, left, congratulates Owen Meiring, right, who is the first recipient of the Michael Heaton musical scholarship. (Eric Schelkopf)

“Mike was always giving of his time for a lot of good causes,” she said. “And obviously he has a passion for music if he is going to build his own instruments. He is a good recipient to continue Mike’s legacy, for sure.”

She gave Owen Meiring three compact discs that Heaton had made so he could learn some of Heaton’s songs.

“He needs to hear Mike’s music and experience it,” she said.

Heaton’s mother, Nancy, is happy that her son’s legacy is being carried on.

“I’m proud of Michael and I’m excited for Owen, terribly excited,” she said. “I think he’s going to do some really great things. I really look forward to being able to see him play.”

Last August, musicians who knew and worked with Heaton performed his songs at the Peg Bond Center in Batavia. The two-hour concert was part of Windmill City Festival in Batavia.

In December, a permanent memorial plaque remembering his life, music and philanthropy was unveiled at the Peg Bond Center.

Chris Hall of Geneva created a GoFundMe page, gofundme.com/f/michael-heaton-memorial-plaque-and-scholarship, for the memorial plaque and scholarship. The scholarship program is fully funded for five years.

“We’re trying to keep it going and we have a couple different corporations that are looking at sponsoring it,” Hall said. “But we’re absolutely looking at individual donations and we’re still receiving them to this day. We’re hoping, fingers crossed, that we’ll get some more additional funding to keep the scholarship going for more than five years.”







