Five up-and-coming local businesses to be showcased in pop-up spaces at Geneva Commons

Five local businesses will have their own pop-up storefronts or restaurant space in Geneva Commons this summer, as the winners of the shopping center’s inaugural Uncommon Collective contest.

According to a news release, the winners will also be awarded a cash prize to use toward the design and build-out of their spaces.

“We’re thrilled to announce the winners of the Uncommon Collective contest and can’t wait to see how each brand flourishes and grows throughout the next few months, with the support of the lively community at Geneva Commons,” stated Cathy Charut, general manager of Geneva Commons. “We had originally planned to select two winners, but we were so impressed by our finalists that we chose five winners in total! This program is a testament to our commitment to help fuel the creativity and success of small businesses in the Tri-City area.”

Each winner’s pop-up is scheduled to be open Memorial Day through Labor Day. The following small businesses have been named winners:

Bread.Geneva

Husband and wife duo, Catie and Mateo Barrett, founded Bread.Geneva in November 2020 after being inspired by the fresh baked goods from their time living in Spain, the release stated. Artisanal bagels, ranging in flavors from everything to jalapeno, and pan de pueblo, a baguette style bread from Spain, will be available at the pop-up location.

Glow With Flo

Glow With Flo is a natural skin care brand by Ariel “Flo” Smith, that keeps mental wellness front and center. The store sells handmade body soufflés, body oils, body slushies, cleansing powder, clay mask and serum, the release stated.

Salt & Wilde

Salt & Wilde is a women’s boutique founded by Shannon Gustafson. The store features a curated selection of clothing and accessories, including dresses, tops, bottoms and accessories, the release stated.

Swish Avenue

Swish Avenue is an online women’s boutique based in Geneva from Keli Nitschke. Swish offers high-quality clothing, jewelry and accessories at affordable prices, the release stated.

Twee Partees

Twee Partees, created by Alissa Tadic, offers party goods and balloons for a variety of events. The business provides guests with a selection of specialty, colorful balloons and party packages for any occasion, the release stated.

The contest was open to all new and established local businesses, brands and concepts looking to open a brick-and-mortar space. The Geneva Commons team and a panel of judges selected seven finalists, who participated in in-person interviews and a Finalist Showcase Day at the center to test-run their concepts for the public, the release stated.