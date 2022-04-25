Kane State’s Attorney Mosser appointed to State Supreme Court Commission on Elder Law

ST. CHARLES TOWNSHIP – Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser has been appointed to serve on the new Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Elder Law, according to a news release.

The Illinois Supreme Court announced the creation of the commission April 12.

“The aging of the baby boom generation has made Elder Law one of the fastest growing areas for state courts,” Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke stated in the Supreme Court’s news release. “We look forward to hearing from this Commission on how to best serve the needs of our more senior court users.”

Legal problems facing the elderly extend beyond guardianship to the judicial branch’s obligation to protect their legal rights. The increasing volume of illegal and fraudulent activities directed at the elderly further confirm this need, the release stated.

The commission’s charge includes collecting information about attempts to defraud seniors, make recommendations for judicial policies, procedures and Supreme Court rules, as well as give guidance to Illinois attorneys when they represent cognitively impaired clients, the release stated.

Burke stated in a letter to Mosser informing her of the appointment, that, “Your reputation and expertise in issues associated with elder law is well respected and highly regarded by your peers and by the Supreme Court.”

Mosser stated in the release that, “Protecting the most vulnerable individuals among us has always been a priority for me.”

“It is important that our laws and practices remain up to date so our vulnerable citizens are not exploited. My thanks to the Illinois Supreme Court for this appointment, and to attorney Kerry Peck in advocating for me to be amongst these dedicated individuals to help protect the elderly,” Mosser stated in the release.

Illinois Supreme Court Justice Robert Carter was appointed to serve as the Supreme Court liaison for the commission; and Chicago lawyer and elder law expert Kerry Peck will serve as the commission chairman.

Nathan Jensen and Scott Block from the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts were selected as staff.