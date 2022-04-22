St. Charles fitness club allowed to stay in building during permit application process

A fitness club has been given the green light to remain open in the building that formerly housed West Valley Graphics and Print in St. Charles.

At Monday’s St. Charles City Council meeting, alderpersons approved a special use permit for The Burn Effect. The Burn Effect fitness club opened for business in January at 201 S. 3rd St., which had previously housed West Valley Graphics and Print before that business relocated. A motorcycle shop is located on the other side of the building.

City staff notified owner Ron Anderson that a special use permit is required to operate a health/fitness club at the location, but has allowed The Burn Effect to remain open as the application moved through the proper process.

The Water Bar, which will sell nutritious food and drinks, is set to open Monday as part of a community lounge. Anderson also owns a fitness facility in Geneva called Finetix Fitness.

St. Charles resident Tom Staroske, who owns the building in St. Charles, had told plan commissioners he thought the building was well suited for a fitness studio.

“I think it’s going to be a great fit for it,” he told commissioners.