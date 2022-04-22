Batavia school district announces new principal for Alice Gustafson Elementary School

Batavia’s Alice Gustafson Elementary School will have a new principal next school year.

According to a news release from Batavia Public School District 101, Kristen Stevens will assume the role at the end of this school year.

Stevens comes to the district with more than 25 years of educational experience. She has worked as a special education teacher, special education coordinator, assistant principal and principal, all at the elementary level, the release stated. She is currently the principal of Home Elementary School in Stickney, Ill., where she has served the past four years.

Stevens resides in Yorkville with her husband, Anthony, the release stated.

“I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to lead a school with such exceptional students, dedicated staff, and supportive school community members. I feel very fortunate to be part of the Alice Gustafson Elementary learning community and to work with the students, staff and families,” Stevens stated in a letter to Alice Gustafson families and staff.

Stevens will replace Tim McDermott, who will remain with the district in a new position next year. McDermott’s new position has yet to be announced, according to a district spokesperson.