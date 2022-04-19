April 18, 2022
St. Charles police reports

By Kane County Chronicle staff report

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Trespassing

• Valentin Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 40, of the 200 block of Walnut Drive, St. Charles, was charged at noon March 24 with trespassing.

• Thomas Allen Krautter, 22, of the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 4 p.m. March 27 with trespassing.

DUI

• Tracy Lynn Graham, 61, of the 1N400 block of Stargrass Lane near Elburn, was charged at 11:39 p.m. April 6 with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.

• Nicholas Stephen Rajnic, 60, of the 100 block of Foxglove Lane, Davis Junction, was charged at 2:54 a.m. April 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with an obstructed windshield and side and rear window.

• Curt Taylor Rau, 29, of the 2000 block of Wessel Court, St. Charles, was charged at 10:46 p.m. April 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation or possession of alcohol, disobeying a stop sign and improper lane use.

Battery

Daniel Raymond Lynch, 30, of the 1400 block of Covington Court, St. Charles, was charged at 4:37 p.m. March 18 with battery.

Theft

• Kareem Jabbar Sutton, 44, of the 1900 block of West 75th Place, Merrillville, Indiana, was charged at 7 p.m. April 4 with theft.

• Ieshya L. Bester, 36, of the 400 block of Turner Road, Aurora, was charged at 3:07 p.m. April 3 with theft.

• Paul Joshua Zaccaria, 46, of the 3000 block of Bridgeham Street, Elgin, was charged at 6:50 p.m. March 26 with retail theft.

Violating an order of protection

John J. Redlich, 37, of the 3400 block of Harvey Avenue, Berwyn, was charged at 2:21 p.m. March 22 with violating an order of protection and stalking.






