St. Charles police reports

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the St. Charles Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

Trespassing

• Valentin Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 40, of the 200 block of Walnut Drive, St. Charles, was charged at noon March 24 with trespassing.

• Thomas Allen Krautter, 22, of the 2000 block of Cambridge Drive, St. Charles, was charged at 4 p.m. March 27 with trespassing.

DUI

• Tracy Lynn Graham, 61, of the 1N400 block of Stargrass Lane near Elburn, was charged at 11:39 p.m. April 6 with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use.

• Nicholas Stephen Rajnic, 60, of the 100 block of Foxglove Lane, Davis Junction, was charged at 2:54 a.m. April 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with an obstructed windshield and side and rear window.

• Curt Taylor Rau, 29, of the 2000 block of Wessel Court, St. Charles, was charged at 10:46 p.m. April 5 with driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation or possession of alcohol, disobeying a stop sign and improper lane use.

Battery

Daniel Raymond Lynch, 30, of the 1400 block of Covington Court, St. Charles, was charged at 4:37 p.m. March 18 with battery.

Theft

• Kareem Jabbar Sutton, 44, of the 1900 block of West 75th Place, Merrillville, Indiana, was charged at 7 p.m. April 4 with theft.

• Ieshya L. Bester, 36, of the 400 block of Turner Road, Aurora, was charged at 3:07 p.m. April 3 with theft.

• Paul Joshua Zaccaria, 46, of the 3000 block of Bridgeham Street, Elgin, was charged at 6:50 p.m. March 26 with retail theft.

Violating an order of protection

John J. Redlich, 37, of the 3400 block of Harvey Avenue, Berwyn, was charged at 2:21 p.m. March 22 with violating an order of protection and stalking.



















