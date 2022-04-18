Breaking: St. Charles D303 announces new superintendent

St. Charles School District 303 announced Monday evening that Dr. Paul Gordon will become the district’s new superintendent.

According to a news release from the district, the school board unanimously approved a three-year contract for Gordon, who will take over for outgoing superintendent Dr. Jason Pearson on July 1, 2022. Pearson will become superintendent of Northbrook District 28.

Gordon has served as superintendent of the Wenatchee School District in Wenatchee, Wash. since 2019, and prior to that was superintendent of Glen Ellyn School District 41 for six years.

Shaw Media reporter Eric Schelkopf is at D303′s special board meeting where Gordon’s appointment was announced, and will have more details soon.