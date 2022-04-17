Waubonsee Community College to host open house for prospective students

Waubonsee Community College will host an open house on the Sugar Grove campus on Saturday, April 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public.

According to a news release from the college, attendees can explore academic programs or pathways that match their interests, meet faculty and attend information sessions. The open house will offer a self-guided tour highlighting the science building, the newly remodeled Von Ohlen Hall, and more.

Waubonsee students, faculty members, administrators and staff will be available to offer personalized guidance around career fields, programs, financial assistance, student clubs, activities, and athletics. There will also be giveaways, raffles, and free food truck refreshments while supplies last, the release stated.

The college offers associate degrees, professional development offerings, and certificate programs in more than 80 disciplines across four campus locations in Sugar Grove, Aurora Downtown, Aurora Fox Valley and Plano.

At Waubonsee, students are empowered to select the best learning environments that suit their life, from traditional to ultra-flexible. Through MyChoice, students can choose to learn with five different learning modalities, the release stated.

Visit waubonsee.edu/visit for more information and to RSVP for the open house.