St. Charles Kiwanis Club to celebrate 75th anniversary Saturday

The large Wild Rose Bell at the St. Charles History Museum will ring 75 times on Saturday in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the St. Charles Kiwanis Club.

The club has been “Serving the Children and Community for 75 years” as its anniversary slogan states, and the festivities will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the museum, 215 E. Main Street in St. Charles.

Three large outdoor window displays will be unveiled and there will be an opportunity to peruse a glass display case of Kiwanis artifacts. The public is invited to join Kiwanis, Golden K, and Key Club members for light refreshments and camaraderie.

Speakers will include St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek, St. Charles History Museum Executive Director Lindsay Judd and St. Charles Kiwanis President Sue Liechti.

More information about the St. Charles Kiwanis Club is available at its website, kiwanisofstcharles.org.