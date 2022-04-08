Kuipers Family Farm to host inaugural Tulip Fest this spring

Kuipers Family Farm is preparing for its inaugural Tulip Fest, which will be held this spring, as soon as the colorful flowers begin to bloom.

According to the Maple Park farm’s website, staff planted 300,000 tulip bulbs in November across five acres, which are expected to pop up in the next few weeks.

The post states that the flower fields will be fully accessible for visitors to stroll through and take pictures. Specific fields will also be set aside for visitors to cut their own tulips for an additional fee.

The festival will also feature family-friendly outdoor activities, including a jumping pillow, as well as live music and food trucks on weekends.

The exact festival dates have yet to be released, but anyone who is interested in attending Tulip Fest should keep checking Kuipers’ website and social media platforms.

Tickets for the fest are now available for purchase on the website.



