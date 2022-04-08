Batavia Park District seeking ideas for new equipment, amenities at Blackard Skate-n-Bike Park

The Batavia Park District will host a community input meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on April 13 at the Clark Island Pavilion to get ideas for new equipment and site amenities for the Blackard Skate-n-Bike Park, which is part of the Clark Island Recreation Area. Members of the public are encouraged to attend, according to a news release from the park district.

Industry experts from Upland Design Ltd. will share several design concepts for the park, answer questions and solicit residents’ feedback and ideas.

One design being considered for the park is a “ninja challenge course” that offers residents a flexible, full-body workout space with amenities aimed to improve agility, balance and perseverance, the release stated.

Information about the community input meeting can be found here. For more information on Batavia Park District’s programs and events, call 630-879-5235 or visit bataviaparks.org.