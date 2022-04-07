No one injured in St. Charles fire Wednesday afternoon

No one was injured in a fire at an industrial building in St Charles Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The fire caused an estimated $15,000 in damage to the contents of a building at 602 Sidwell Court, Unit Q.

The St. Charles Fire Department responded at approximately 2:21 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a fire inside the building. The first unit arrived on the scene in about four minutes and found an active fire inside the unit.

The fire was brought under control in approximately eight minutes, according to a news release from the St. Charles Fire Department. The fire was contained to the unit of origin and did not extend to the building structure, the release stated.

One person who was working in the unit at the time reported the fire and was able to escape unharmed. The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted by Geneva, Batavia, West Chicago, Elburn, and Fermilab fire departments as well as the St. Charles Police Department.