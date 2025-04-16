CASA Kane County Murals for Awareness

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE CASA KANE COUNTY MURAL FOR CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH!

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month – a time to come together and stand up for the safety and well-being of children in our community. In recognition, nineteen local businesses have partnered with CASA by displaying murals throughout the community to highlight this important cause. CASA Kane County invites everyone to join us in raising awareness for child abuse and supporting efforts to protect the well-being of the next generation. Now through April 30, you can vote for your favorite mural and be entered to win a $50 gift card.

VOTE HERE!

Sponsored by:

CASA Kane County