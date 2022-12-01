Enter Kane’s December Cutest Pet Contest

To be eligible to win that “present,” submit a photo of your cute pet anytime between December 1-12. Then, come back to vote for your pet (or any other) from December 13-19. You may vote once per day during the voting period. Once the deadline has ended, the votes will be counted and the pet that has the most votes will be named December’s winner! In addition to winning a prize, the pet’s photo will be published in the Kane County Chronicle and Elburn Herald newspapers. Enter now!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER.