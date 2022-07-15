July 21st St. Charles Concert in the Park - Howard & the White Boys

Grab your friends and family and join us on July 21 at 7pm to watch HOWARD & THE WHITE BOYS perform. If you like your blues with a funky groove, this band’s electric style will satisfy you. As one of Chicago’s favorite blues bands, their musical collection will keep you movin’ and groovin’ all night long. See you there!

This concert, and all Concerts in the Park, is at Lincoln Park in Downtown St. Charles, IL. Concerts in the Park brought to you by the St. Charles Park District. Next concert features 7TH HEAVEN on July 28.

