Student Body - June 23rd St. Charles Concert in the Park

Grab your friends and family and join us on June 23 at 7pm to watch STUDENT BODY perform. The best of the ‘80s, ‘90s and NOW! Soaring three-part harmonies and medleys with an infections and humorous stage show, you’ll never want to skip school again! Enjoy a fun and entertaining play on all the cliques that ruled your school. Their high-energy hits will leave you reminiscing about all your adolescent conquests (acne and insecurities not included).

This, and all Concerts in the Park, is at Lincoln Park in Downtown St. Charles, IL. Concerts in the Park brought to you by the St. Charles Park District. Next concert features TROPIXPLOSION on July 7.

For more information, CLICK HERE.