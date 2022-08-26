Boys Soccer: Casey Kriz, St. Charles North blank Kaneland 6-0 in season opener

ST. CHARLES – Casey Kriz tried to take greater detail and pride regarding his defending ability entering into offseason training.
The St. Charles North sophomore defender in his second season starting on varsity even would admit he sometimes “struggled with passion” last year.
Yet one year later and more experience under his belt, he can now find an easier time finding that drive for the game and has a better comfort level with teammates.
“The seniors are doing a great job this year helping everybody, the underclassmen,” Kriz said following the North Stars’ season-opening, 6-0 victory over Kaneland on Thursday. “I think we’ve got a good group. I just tried my best over the offseason to improve myself as much as possible physically.”
Kriz was the beneficiary of two crosses that led to two goals Thursday. A host of North Stars were able to find the back of the net, including Trevor Mirra, Walter DeLaPaz, Jacob Glanzman and Daniel Brown in the complete effort.
Junior goalie Alex Curtis had two saves in the clean sheet for the North Stars (1-0).
Following end-of-season coaching evaluations, Kriz also focused on growing his physical endurance.
“Last year, I didn’t necessarily struggle with it,” Kriz said. “But, sometimes, at the end of games I’d find myself dropping off my skill a little bit. I think this year I’m going [to do] a much better job of that: running up and down the field, doing whatever I can to make offensive moves and obviously stay composed on defense.”
North Stars coach Eric Willson noticed Kriz – and his collective teammates – put the necessary work in to be in shape.
“I think he’d be the first to tell you that this is one of those sports that it’s almost like the ‘necessary evil’ to really be putting in the work fitness-wise so that you’re ready to go,” Willson said. “Casey did that. Our entire team has that. I thought that showed throughout the game tonight. ... Kriz is an animal. He’s only going to get better in the back, and he’s still a young kid.”
North Stars freshman centerback Ashton Goettel, in a sense, is in those very shoes Kriz wore a year ago.
“I think when you watch Ashton play, he’s got natural instincts in that [centerback] position, and he does things that just come naturally to him,” Willson said. “That’s a pretty awesome thing to have when you’re a young player like that.”
“I think we’re fortunate in that we have a pretty deep backline,” Willson continued. “Goettel, Kriz, Bryce Thomas, Charlie Mazurek and Stefano Nava, we can go deep with our backline, that’s going to be a really important part for a long-riding high school season.”
Kaneland (0-2), meanwhile, is integrating essentially an entirely new varsity roster into playing time. Fifteen newcomers are the makeup of the team, and roles are still being fleshed out.
“The effort is there. We’re just working on the execution,” Knights coach Scott Parillo said. “They’re not going to quit. We’ve got to be a cohesive group as quick as possible. It’s going to take us a little time. Growing pains, we’ve got some growing pains. It’ll take care of itself. I’m not worried about it. ...
“I’m proud of their effort. They’re going to give you 100% effort every time. It’s just now: Can we string enough passes along to where we can be dangerous? I thought a couple times [in the opening minutes of the second half] we came out [with energy]. We just can’t keep it going.”