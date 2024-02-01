Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Reese Lackey, Geneva, gymnastics, sophomore

Name: Reese Lackey

School: Geneva, sophomore

Sport: Gymnastics

Why she was selected: Lackey tied for second in the all-around and won the balance beam at the DuKane Conference gymnastics meet. She was chosen Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week by voters in an online vote.

Here is her Q&A with Kane County Chronicle sports editor Joshua Welge.

How did you feel about how you performed at conference?

Lackey: I felt pretty good going in. We had a lot of excitement. It was somewhere I had never competed before. I had a lot of fun. I felt good about my first event, beam, had one of my highest scores. Super excited to lead off and do that well. It was fun competing there and my team was super supportive.

Yes, what were your thoughts on the beam?

Lackey: For me, beam is kind of nerve-racking, as it is for any gymnasts. It set the tone for the rest of my meet. I carried over the excitement to the rest of the events and that helped.

What were your goals or thoughts going into the meet?

Lackey: Going into it, I wasn’t thinking about scores or placement. I just wanted to go in and do the best I could while I was doing it.

What about the rest of the season?

Lackey: I’m really excited going forward. Regionals are this week, that should be a lot of fun. I have a lot of great teammates and a great team. I’m super lucky to be able to continue and get as far as I’ve gotten.

Is there an event that you enjoy the most?

Lackey: An event that I love the most is floor. One of my favorites. You control a lot of your personality on floor and it’s a lot of fun out there.

How did you get started in gymnastics?

Lackey: I was pretty young. I started at like 2 years old, mom and me classes. I continued it all throughout my life, trained at the St. Charles Gymnastics Academy.

What do you like about gymnastics?

Lackey: I love that it is both a team and individual sport. I couldn’t get through it on my own. I have such great teammates by my side.

What are goals for the rest of the season?

Lackey: I would love if my team could make it out of regionals and sectionals. Individually, I want to do the best I can and make it out of regionals.