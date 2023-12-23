The Top 5 Sports Stories in Kane County for 2023

St. Francis’ Emma Delaney and Shay McMillen, left, celebratea late point against Lincoln in the Class 3A girls volleyball state championship match at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, October 11, 2023. (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.)

Here are the top five sports stories of the 2023 athletics calendar chosen by sports reporter Jacob Bartelson. They are in no particular order.

St. Charles North’s Bella Najera celebrates her game-winning goal during a Class 3A West Chicago Sectional semifinal against Geneva on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

St. Charles North and St. Charles East soccer

In the spring, the North Stars, led by Chronicle girls soccer player of the Year, Bella Najera, fought to a supersectional appearance. The program won its 20th consecutive regional final, stunned Geneva in the sectional semifinal, and defeated crosstown rival St. Charles East in the sectional final in penalty kicks.

SCN was 17-4-2.

The two-time DuKane Conference Player of the Year and 2023 Golden Boot Winner, Najera scored 20 goals and had nine assists for the sectional champion North Stars. Najera was named a United Soccer Coaches All-American.

In the fall, The Saints boys varsity team also fought to a supersectional berth. The Saints stunned No. 1 seeded York in the sectional final and finished with a 19-8 record.

St. Charles East’s Ben Davino celebrates his win over Marmion’s Jameson Garcia in the 126-pound Class 3A championship match on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 at State Farm Center in Champaign. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

St. Charles East wrestling/Batavia’s Sydney Perry

It’s difficult to find a more dominant wrestling program right now than St. Charles East in the DuKane Conference and throughout the state.

Ben Davino (126) and Dom Munaretto (106) turned in undefeated 50-0 individual seasons to close the state finals in February 2023. Davino won his third consecutive IHSA state title and was the Chronicle Wrestler of the Year. Jayden Colon won his second career IHSA state title. The Saints had 11 total competitors at state.

The next week, they won the program’s first team dual state title over Marmion.

Batavia’s Sydney Perry, one of the nation’s top female wrestlers, continued to dominate. Perry capped off her IHSA season as a repeat champion and second consecutive unbeaten season.

Perry defeated Team USA No. 1 ranked 138 pounder Valerie Hamilton in final.

Lincoln-Way East's Jashawn Echols (5) upends Batavia’s Ryan Boe (21) during a football game at Batavia High School on Friday, Sep 1, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Network)

Batavia/St. Francis football

The Bulldogs had only one regular season loss to eventual Class 8A runner-up, Lincoln-Way East. They finished the DuKane Conference slate at 7-0, and made it to the state semifinal against eventual Class 7A champion, Mt. Carmel, in a highly-anticipated matchup for a third time.

Northwestern commit Ryan Boe dazzled to completing 186-of-284 passes (a 65% completion percentage) for 2,963 yards and 33 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He had 502 rushing yards. Boe was named DuKane Conference offensive MVP, all-conference and an IHSFCA Class 7A first-team selection.

St. Francis, meanwhile, was led by Michigan State commit Alessio Milivojevic to the Class 5A state semifinals and put up spectacular numbers along the way. The Spartans had two regular season losses and fell to eventual Class 5A champion Nazareth.

Milivojevic, the Chronicle Player of the Year, completed 251-of-345 passes (a 73% completion percentage) for 3,408 yards with 40 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also had 331 rushing yards. Milivojevic was named the Chicago Catholic League Orange Division Player of the Year, first-team all-CCL and an IHSFCA Class 5A first-team selection.

Members of the Geneva girls basketball team hoist the Class 4A thrid place trophy after defeating Geneva during the third place game on Friday, March 3, 2023 at CEFCU Arena in Normal. (Sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Geneva girls and boys basketball

In the spring, Geneva girls basketball made another deep postseason run to a third place finish at the Class 4A state tournament. A 31-4 finish, the Vikings were 14-0 in the DuKane Conference.

The Vikings defeated conference rival Batavia in the sectional final, Barrington in the supersectional before a narrow loss to Benet in the semifinal. Geneva then rebounded for third place over Hersey.

The Geneva boys team took down conference rival Wheaton Warrenville South in the sectional semifinal and then brought No. 1 seeded Benet to the brink in the sectional final to finish 25-10.

St. Francis’ Emma Delaney and Addy Horner celebrate with teammates after defeating Lincoln in the Class 3A girls volleyball state championship match at Illinois State University in Normal on Saturday, October 11, 2023. (John Starks jstarks@dailyherald.)

St. Francis girls volleyball

Led by Chronicle girls volleyball Player of the Year, Addy Horner, St. Francis won its highly-impressive second consecutive state title.

The Spartans went 34-8 and finished on a 13-match winning streak.

The Wisconsin commit Horner led Class 3A state champion St. Francis in kills (267), kills per set (3.2) and hitting percentage (34). Horner also had 50 aces, 258 assists and 75 blocks.

Rosary swimmers celebrate their first place state trophy in the IHSA Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Honorable Mention: Rosary swimming

Rosary won its eighth state title as a program in Oct.

Rosary junior Becky Rentz Rentz won both the 200 free (1:47.47) and the 100 fly (53.47). Elizabeth Nawrocki won the 100 breaststroke (1:00.98). The 200 free team, Rentz, Olivia Moore, Bella Wojtowicz and Ariyana Nieckula, won first and set a state record with their time of 1:32.45.

In the 400 relay, Rentz, Wojtowicz and Annabelle Nawrocki also won first in the time of 3:24.21.

St. Charles North junior Isabelle Beu won the 200 individual medley (1:58.37.)