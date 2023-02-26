Wrestling: St. Charles East edges Marmion for first-ever IHSA team dual state title

BLOOMINGTON – The feeling of taking third in the 1997 IHSA Dual Team State Tournament has haunted Jason Potter ever since.
Potter was a sophomore wrestler for St. Charles High School for that 1997 team. Twenty-six years later, now as head coach of the very Saints program he competed for, that feeling can be considered, officially, exorcized.
Tied 24-24 in Saturday’s Class 3A championship match with Marmion, that fate ultimately rested on the shoulders of St. Charles East 120-pound senior AJ Marino in his match with Marmion junior Donny Pigoni.
Marino rose victorious to push his Saints ahead 28-24, and seal the St. Charles East program’s first-ever team dual state title.
“I can’t even tell you how much it means to me. The sacrifice my family made, the sacrifice my wife makes to let me pour myself into this the way that it takes to do something like this,” a tearful Potter said before taking a few moments to collect himself. “This isn’t a part-time job for me. This is 24-7, 365 days a year. Not only does my wife understand that, but she carts our kids, brings them and supports it. She loves every one of these guys like they’re in my family.”
“This was a dream of mine when I was a sophomore in high school when I was 16,” Potter continued. “We thought we were the best team in the state [at that time]. We fell short and I really think that’s one of the reasons I got into coaching. My dream was to come back here and win a state title for this team and be a part of this program.”
Marino, who took third at last week’s Individual State Tournament, last heard Britney Spears’ ‘Gimme More’ in his AirPods mat side before the pressure-filled match to determine it all.
Marino exploded out to 13-5 lead to close the second period and never looked back.
“I just left everything out there,” Marino said. “I couldn’t let my team down for a state championship.”
Saints junior and undefeated three-time state champion Ben Davino ripped off a 6-0 start for the Saints to open the dual with a fall over Ashton Hobson. The fall, which is six points, had one point docked for an unsportsmanlike call.
The Cadets countered with 126-pound runner up Jameson Garcia’s 11-6 decision over Ethan Penzato to make it 5-3.
The Saints then picked up seven points after two-time 145-pound champion Jayden Colon and Tyler Guerra picked up wins to inch up to 12. But Marmion’s Teagan Chumbley and Collin Carrigan notched a pair of three-point decision wins to cut the Saints lead to 12-9.
Lane Robinson and Brody Murray stabilized with a pair of wins for three points apiece for the 18-9 Saints lead.
Marmion’s Jack Lesher, the 182-pound state champion, countered with a major decision for four points. Teddy Perry followed by tech falling Christian Wilson for five, and Sean Scheck had a three-point win with his 6-1 decision over heavyweight Austin Barrett for the Cadets to take a 21-18 lead.
Marmion chose to forfeit at the 106-pound spot for St. Charles East to re-take the 24-21 lead.
“We thought it was best for the team if we tried to forfeit 106 and win the next one,” Marmion coach Nathan Fitzenreider said. “A phenomenal dual top to bottom. Our guys wrestled really hard and made it exciting. That’s all we’ve ever asked from them the whole year. They continue to wrestle hard, remember great character and lay it all on the line.”
Cadets freshman Nicholas Garcia, at 113, tied it up at 24-24 with a 6-0 decision over Wrigley Schroeder to set the stage for the winner-take-all four point Marino win.
It took a miraculous finish against defending champion Mount Carmel in the quarterfinals for the Saints to possibly reach Saturday’s final. Barrett and 106-pound undefeated champion Dom Munaretto had back-to-back falls in the last two matches to erase a 10-point deficit and beat Mount Carmel 32-30.
The Saints then downed Yorkville 44-25 in the semis for the right to compete in the finals.
“...Having that win last night and getting us to the semifinal rolling into the finals like we did this morning, that was a cherry on top for my wrestling career,” Barrett said. “This last match didn’t go as I wanted, but that’s life. I’m going to keep rolling with the punches and go play Big Ten football.”
“Our team, let’s call a spade a spade: we’re a bunch of misfits,” Barrett said. “We’re some talented athletes who came to scrap with anybody and we want the reputation to be a powerhouse. All these guys, they might not have it all together, but when we come into that wrestling room and Potter gets us going, it’s just a family.”
Potter coached Leyden for seven years before beginning back at St. Charles East in 2012.
Despite the positive situation, athletic department support and more, Potter says, “it wasn’t home.”
“When the opportunity opened up to come back here, at first, I didn’t think it would be financially possible,” Potter began to finish.
His voice quivered before he finished his last 11 words.
“I remember my wife, she’s like, ‘It’s not about the money.’”