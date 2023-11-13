Girls swimming: Becky Rentz’s two titles lead Rosary to eighth state championship

Rosary swimmers celebrate their first place state trophy in the IHSA Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Rosary junior Becky Rentz was apprehensive, yet hopeful coming in to the final day of the girls swimming state championship meet Saturday.

She finished first in Friday’s prelims in both the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly, and that led her to believe that Saturday would be something to look forward to.

“I had really good swims last night,” said Rentz, “and I was excited about that. I wanted to see how today would turn out.

“I had COVID just a few weeks before taper this year, so I was a little nervous coming into the state meet. I just decided to do my best and see what would happen. I’m really excited with the way it turned out.”

Rosary’s Becky Rentz competes in the 100-yard butterfly championship heat during the IHSA Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

The positive outlook by Rentz was justified to say the least, as the junior won titles in two events and led her team to a state championship.

Rentz was victorious in the 200 free (1:47.47) and the 100 fly (53.47), and those stellar marks paced her team to a big win.

Rosary won its eighth state title at FMC Natatorium in Westmont with a score of 243, outpointing defending champs New Trier (second, 203.5) and Stevenson (third, 182.5).

“Our whole team has been great this year,” said Rentz, who has already committed to swim at Notre Dame.

“We had really big goals in mind coming into this meet. We were all trying to do our jobs, and I just wanted to do the best I could.”

St. Charles North’s Isabelle Beu swims the 200-yard individual medley championship heat during the IHSA Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

St. Charles North junior Isabelle Beu took the crown in the 200 individual medley in a time of 1:58.37.

“I’m thrilled with the result,” said Beu. “It’s been my goal all season to go under two minutes. I didn’t swim like I wanted to (in the preliminaries), but today was a second chance.

“Anything could happen. I had nothing to lose going in to today.”

Beu added that going into the race with all the familiar faces helped her focus on the task at hand.

“At the beginning I couldn’t get the smile off my face,” said the junior. “From when I walked behind the blocks and saw all the other girls who were competing in the 200, girls that I knew so well.

“It was almost like a family reunion back there.”

Rosary’s Elizabeth Nawrocki was fastest of all in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.98), while the relay teams of the Beads gave a big assist to the tourney win.

The Beads’ foursome of Rentz, Olivia Moore, Bella Wojtowicz and Ariyana Nieckula won the 200 free relay, and in the process set a state record with their time of 1:32.45.

Rosary’s 400 free relay team of Nieckula, Rentz, Wojtowicz and Annabelle Nawrocki also took home gold in the time of 3:24.21.

Now the Beads will savor this victory while also looking toward the future.

The core of the team -- juniors Rentz, Elizabeth Nawrocki, Moore and Wojktowicz, along with sophomore Nieckula and freshman Annabelle Nawrocki -- will all return to compete next season.

“To repeat this next year would be great,” said Rentz. “I’ll just be looking to improve and get faster.”

