Girls Basketball: Caroline Madden, Geneva return to IHSA State Finals in grand fashion

SCHAUMBURG – In the end, Caroline Madden ultimately had one assignment.
With eight seconds remaining and an opportunity to ice a trip to the state tournament hanging in the balance, Madden, the Geneva junior defensive specialist, needed to convert two free throws while nursing a two-point lead against Barrington in the Class 4A Schaumburg Super-Sectional on Monday.
With the gym buzzing and anticipation seemingly on overload with the Vikings leading 49-47, Madden calmly sunk both.
Barrington then missed a 3 in the final seconds, and Lauren Slagle’s rebound at the buzzer ensured Geneva’s 51-47 victory to secure the program’s third super-sectional title in the past seven seasons.
The Vikings, at last, were state-bound.
The last time was when they repeated as state champions in 2017 and 2018.
“That’s the moment she wants,” Geneva coach Sarah Meadows said about Madden. “She wants those.”
“I was thinking, ‘I need to make these, this could determine the game,’ ” said Madden amid the postgame celebration. “I just tried to lock in and not think about how loud the gym was. I put them in.”
Geneva (30-3) fell to Barrington — the 4A state title runners-up last season — by four points on Dec. 3. The Vikings, though, had a different chapter to write in a season storybook seemingly destined for Normal since the very beginning.
On Monday, the Fillies were without star senior Sophie Swanson, who suffered a knee injury in their regional semifinal. Nonetheless, Gwen Adler, Molly O’Riordan and company pushed the Vikings to the brink, as the teams were knotted at 34 entering the final quarter.
In the opening seconds of the fourth quarter, Slagle (11 points, three rebounds) corralled a Cassidy Arni miss for a crucial putback layup and made a free throw to set the tone for Geneva down the stretch.
“Huge,” Slagle said on the sequence. “[The] rebound was huge. [Adler] was killing us [on the boards]. She had 15 rebounds, and we had, like, 13 as a team. We knew what we had to do. We knew that rebounding was going to be huge. The second putbacks, we knew we had to stop [O’Riordan] on the 3s. I think we [defended] her shot pretty well.”
With 1:25 remaining, Arni (seven points, three rebounds) hit a layup for the 47-43 Vikings lead. Barrington junior Adaobi Ibe missed a pair of free throws, and Geneva eventually called a timeout with 40 seconds remaining.
After Ibe was tagged for a reach-in, Madden hit two free throws to inch the lead to 49-43. Maddie Ziebarth, though, hit a jumper for the Fillies with 13.7 seconds left. Palmer was soon fouled with 11 seconds remaining and missed the front end of a 1-and-1, which allowed Adler to knife-in for the rebound and hit a pair of free throws to put the Fillies within 49-47.
Madden hit the two free throws and the rest, ultimately, was history to vault Geneva to another trip to the state finals.
“We moved Caroline over when we got in some foul trouble on [Adler]. I say this all the time, I know I’m beating a dead horse, but that kid just does so much for us. ...” Geneva coach Sarah Meadows said. “She just steps up and plays defense and takes their best kid away. I know she had 10 at halftime, but in the second quarter she only had [one made field goal] when we made that adjustment.”
Palmer led the Vikings with 20 points and six rebounds. Madden had 11 points.
“It feels amazing,” Slagle said. “These are the types of moments that you’re wishing that you have with your whole team. The execution that we had, we just stuck together. We wanted this more.
“Last year, our season ended short [in the sectional semifinals]. We knew this is our year. We just had to execute, play together, and we’re going to state.”
The Fillies (26-9) were paced by Molly O’Riordan’s 20 points and five rebounds. Adler had 15 points and 15 rebounds. Ziebarth had five points.
“I thought [Madden] played a really nice game for them,” Fillies coach Babbi Barreiro said. “She had some big [free throws] down the stretch.
‘I’m just completely proud of my kids. Losing Sophie, obviously, you’re losing a 23-point scorer a game and our leader. Our kids just locked-in, engaged and did what needed to be done the rest of the playoffs. We really felt like we could win this game, and we could’ve. We had some chances, that’s the bottom line.
“It’s because we have super great leadership from Gwen Adler – how she plays – and Molly O’Riordan stepping up big. ... Geneva is a good team. Thats why they are in the place they are, but I’m just completely proud of our kids.”