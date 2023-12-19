Batavia QB Ryan Boe commits to Northwestern University

Batavia quarterback Ryan Boe keeps the ball during the Class 7A second round playoff game against Lincoln-Way Central in Batavia on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

The three-year Batavia starting quarterback had been verbally committed to North Dakota State University since July. The two-star dual-threat quarterback officially flipped his decision to join the 2024 class for Northwestern in an announcement on his X account on Dec. 15.

“I’m definitely excited. I’m pumped for it. [It’s] a very cool opportunity,” Boe said in a phone call on Dec. 18.

Boe began speaking with Northwestern approximately three weeks ago. Shortly after, he took his visit and earned the offer. Former North Dakota State head coach Matt Entz left the program for a linebackers coaching role at the University of Southern California earlier this month. That was the final push Boe needed for the change.

Batavia’s Ryan Boe (21) runs the ball on a keeper against Mt. Carmel during a class 7A semifinal football playoff game at Mt. Carmel High School in Chicago on Saturday, Nov 18, 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

“I kind of had my mind made up before he left, but once he left, it [gave me the green light],” Boe said.

Boe led Batavia to the Class 7A state semifinals this past season, completing 186-of-284 passes (a 65% completion percentage) for 2,963 yards and 33 touchdowns with only three interceptions. He had 502 rushing yards.

Boe was named DuKane Conference offensive MVP, all-conference and an IHSFCA Class 7A first-team selection.

A program embroiled in the national spotlight regarding alleged hazing and abuse, ongoing litigation and the departure of longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald within the past year, Northwestern weathered through coach David Braun’s first season going 7-5. The program earned bowl eligibility and will face Utah in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 23.

Braun was officially named head coach, removing the interim tag, mid-Nov.

“Part of it was Coach Braun was a [former] NDSU guy,” Boe said. “All those guys up there I really liked...[considering the allegations and more], now they’re bowl-eligible, they went 7-5; I thought that showed a lot of the character of what coach Braun brought in.”

“When I was up there, I was talking to some of the players. They were like: ‘You can tell Braun is a winner. It rubs off on everybody’, so that was kind of one of the big sales points. It was how they bounced-back I guess,” Boe continued.

Batavia quarterback Ryan Boe throws the ball during a game against Batavia in Geneva on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. (Sandy Bressner)

Boe said he will most likely redshirt his first season, but he will stay at quarterback.

Boe joins a program that has featured some former local preps standouts including: Former Wheaton North linebacker and now collegiate senior, Xander Mueller; former Wheaton Warrenville South running back Jake Arthurs and kicker Jack Olsen, and former St. Charles North lineman Carmine Bastone.

“I think it’s definitely nice how there’s guys from around here. It’s a thing you can connect on,” Boe said. “I also think it’s cool how there’s people literally from all over the country. I think that’s cool...there’s a kid that’s from London that’s in my recruiting class so that’s also really cool.”

He also said working within the winning culture of Batavia football helped prepare him for the Big 10 level.

“It’s just the coaches and they way they coach us [and] always getting us in the weight room,” Boe said. “...There’s, obviously, some mandatory stuff. It’s never considered mandatory to go in the offseason but it’s like ‘You should be there’ basically. I feel like that gets that work ethic in your head ‘Alright, every opportunity I get, I’m going to be there’ all that stuff. I think that prepares all of us. It’s the work ethic they install.”