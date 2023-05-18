May 18, 2023
Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: Paige Greenhagel, Burlington Central, track and field, senior

By Jacob Bartelson
Burlington Central senior Paigr Greenhagel. Photo courtesy of Burlington Central Athletics.

Name: Paige Greenhagel

School: Burlington Central, senior

Sport: Track and Field

Why she was selected: Greenhagel qualified for the IHSA state meet in four events: the 400-meter, 4x400 relay, high jump and long jump at the Sterling Sectional last week. Here is her Q&A with Jake Bartelson.

Bartelson: Beyond records and accolades, what motivates you to be the athlete you are?

Greenhagel: I try to honor God using the talents He gave me by being the best person and athlete I can be. I’ve always been very driven and part of that comes from the support I get from my coaches and teammates. Being a multisport athlete, with basketball as my second sport, teamwork has always been a priority for me.

Bartelson: Place yourself in your own shoes four years ago. Could you have pictured this level of success for you back then? How does that feel now?

Greenhagel: Coming out of middle school, I was more focused on basketball and wasn’t positive if I would continue track with freshman season being canceled due to the pandemic. At that point, track ended up being secondary to other things and I wasn’t able to realize my potential. Looking back, I never thought I would be where I am today and am very grateful to be given the opportunity to compete at state for the third consecutive year.

Bartelson: You qualified for state in four events last week. Is there one event you’re particularly proud of beyond the others? Why or why not?

Greenhagel: This has been my first year running the open 400 and I didn’t realize how much I would enjoy it. Having an idea of what my times would be based on splits in the 4x400 relay the previous year, I thought I would do well but never imagined improving by as much as I did. At sectionals, Ellie Logsdon of Genoa Kingston was great competition and pushed me to my season PR.

Bartelson: Can you give me a sense of how you mentally and physically prepare for meets? What’s the general routine that you always do?

Greenhagel: The day before a meet I focus on technique work while making sure not to overdue it at practice. This year, I have also been more cognizant of my diet, making sure I am fueling my body and drinking enough water. Mentally I try to block everything out and not overthink.

Bartelson: What’s a hobby of yours beyond athletics?

Greenhagel: I have a very active family and in my downtime away from basketball and track, I enjoy traveling, hiking, skiing, boating and exploring new things with friends.

