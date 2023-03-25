Girls Lacrosse: Previewing Teams around the Kane County Chronicle coverage area

Coach: Jordyn McFarlane (fifth season)

Last year’s record: 15-3

Top returners: Kylie Olson, sr.; Megan Strong, sr.; Madi Strong, sr.; Caroline Theis, sr.; Fiona Weise, sr.

Top newcomer: Allison Uchill, so.

Worth noting: After a solid run to the sectional semifinals last season, the Saints-North Stars co-op is back and ready for another deep playoff run. Senior Kylie Olson at attacker should highlight the offensive front with lots of experience besides her. Other seniors include Fiona Weise (mid), Caroline Theis (mid), Megan Strong (defender) and Madi Strong (attack). Juniors are Katherine Erickson (mid), Mia Hoppes (defender) and Ella Duffin (attack).

“[The] St. Charles lacrosse program has always prided itself on creating a culture that allows for success on the lacrosse field, as well as in the classroom and in the community,” McFarlane said. “We have a well-rounded team that is determined and not afraid to put in the hard work. We are a hardworking, dedicated program that encourages student-athlete growth everyday.”

Coach: Dominic Pearson (first season)

Worth noting: It’s the inaugural season for girls lacrosse at Central. Thirty-four girls are on the roster this season: nine seniors, 13 juniors, nine sophomores and three freshman. How the team comes together for its first IHSA season will be interesting to watch. “It is great to see the willingness the athletes have to learn something new and better themselves,” Pearson said. “We want to develop lacrosse athletes for long-term excellence.”

Editor’s note: Batavia and Kaneland do not field full girls lacrosse teams.