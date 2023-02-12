Wrestling: Marmion qualifies 12 for state; Batavia sending Fetterolf, Andrews and two more to Champaign

HINSDALE – Jameson Garcia’s personal motivation list has a few more bullet points to cross off before he moves on to his next life chapter.
Garcia, the Marmion senior, already has major accomplishments to his name: winning the IHSA individual state title at 113-pounds last season and later committing to Harvard for its wrestling program.
Beyond the obvious desire of adding another individual title to his legacy, what fuels that fire to be the competitor he is with overarching goals already achieved?
“I definitely would say to help my teammates surrounding me accomplish the goals that they want to accomplish,” Garcia said after winning the Hinsdale Central Class 3A 126-pound sectional title over Batavia’s Aidan Huck by tech fall on Saturday.
Winning the team dual state title in two weeks is another one.
“It’s something I look forward to all year,” Garcia said. “That’s why I continue to work hard, so others work hard and we can all accomplish that goal together.”
Garcia and the Cadets appear ready for anything after qualifying 12 of 14 individuals to Champaign next weekend.
Nicholas Garcia (106), Donny Pigoni (113), Zach Stewart (120), Brody Kelly (132), Tyler Aters (138), Santino Scolaro (145), Collin Carrigan (152), Tegan Chumbley (160), Jack Lesher (182), Ed Perry (220) and Sean Scheck (285) all placed within the required range of first place through fourth to qualify beyond sectionals.
“After I leave, I want the best for our program,” Jameson Garcia continued. “It’s [about] being the best person I can outside and inside the wrestling room, so those other kids, after I leave, follow in the same footsteps. Hopefully, they’ll do it for the next.”
Cadets freshman Nick Garcia, Jameson’s younger brother, is doing his best to shed, he feels, some lower outside expectations.
“I thought [people] were underestimating me the whole year, and I finally showed them who I am,” Nick Garcia said. “[Flo Wrestling] has me ranked sixth [in the state for the weight class]. I just think people didn’t expect this. Maybe they consider [a sectional title] an upset, so I like to show them who I am.”
While the Cadets will be throughly represented in Champaign, so too will Batavia. The Bulldogs qualified four, including three ready for their repeat tour in Kaden Fetterolf, Cael Andrews and Huck.
Fetterolf, who entered Saturday with a 42-0 record, fell for the first time in the semifinals in a 6-2 decision to Mount Carmel’s Edmund Enright. Fetterolf then rebounded for two victories in the consolation semis and again for third place.
“Coming in [to the semis] I knew it was going to be a tough match,” Fetterolf said. “I’ll see him again [in the future], so I’m not too worried about it. I got to make some adjustments this week and stay positive.
While the intense competitor in Fetterolf would’ve preferred a run through the state bracket with an unblemished personal record, in a sense, the weight that can come with those expectations has been alleviated slightly.
“Also, losses, that’s just exposing weaknesses,” Fetterolf continued. “From that match, [I can pull] four or five things I’d rather catch now than next week down in Champaign, so those don’t bother me too much.”
Last season, Fetterolf was runner-up at 138-pounds in the state finals. He’ll learn in due time how his final high school match will conclude.
Andrews, meanwhile, is looking to improve upon his eighth place finish last season. Saturday, though, was simply about surviving and advancing any way possible.
Andrews won by tech fall over Wheaton Warrenville South’s Charlie Gross in the consolation semi and later Marmion’s Santino Scolaro in the third-place match.
“I feel good. I was thinking during that match, ‘Don’t do anything stupid, stay clean, stay basic,’ and I did what I know I can do,” Andrews said.
Dom Serio (145), Francisco Solis (170) and Tyler Johnston (285) are going to Champaign for West Aurora, while WW South’s Sedeeq Al Obaidi at 170 will go for the Tigers.
Oswego senior Cruz Ibarra also punched his ticket to state for the first time in his career.
“It’s really satisfying [to see it realized] because two years in a row, my sophomore and junior year, I lost in the blood round of the consolation semis. Winning it this time, it’s an accomplishment for sure.”
For complete school-by-school results, please click here.