NCAA Signing Day: Kane County Chronicle area athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday, Feb. 1

Here is a list of athletes in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area who were scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the national signing day on Wednesday, Feb. 1. This list is compiled off of Twitter and coaches. Please email jbartelson@shawmedia.com or tweet @JakeBartelson for any updates.

Batavia

Brody Osborne, Grand Valley State University, football

Ryan Whitwell, University of Indianapolis, football

Burlington Central

Robbie Gall, McKendree University, football

Geneva

Mason Luker, UW-Platteville, football

JT Frieders, College of DuPage, football

Charlie Morrison, Case Western Reserve University, football

Marmion

Zach Zink, St. Norbert College, football

Zach Weiersheuser, UW-Eau Claire, football

Connor Tulley, St. Mary’s University, baseball

Jude Ruddy, Judson University, baseball

Ryan Prell, Augustana, football

Teddy Perry, University of Chicago, wrestling

Jabe Haith, Lewis University, basketball

Michael Greco, Wash-U St. Louis, hockey

Aidan Fergus, St. Ambrose University, lacrosse

Tommy Canavan, St. Andrews University, volleyball

Zach Bostrand, St. Norbert College, baseball

St. Francis

Brady Piper, St. Ambrose, football

Joey Ayala, University of Central Missouri, football

Amari Head, North Dakota University, football

Tyler Wood, Indiana Wesleyan, football

St. Charles North

Drew Surges, Iowa State, football

Will Vaske, Trinity University (TX), football

Henry Warsaw, Minnesota State-Mankato, football