NCAA Signing Day: Kane County Chronicle area athletes who signed with colleges Wednesday, Feb. 1

Here is a list of athletes in the Kane County Chronicle coverage area who were scheduled to sign their national letter of intent on the national signing day on Wednesday, Feb. 1. This list is compiled off of Twitter and coaches. Please email jbartelson@shawmedia.com or tweet @JakeBartelson for any updates.
Batavia
Brody Osborne, Grand Valley State University, football
Ryan Whitwell, University of Indianapolis, football
Burlington Central
Robbie Gall, McKendree University, football
Geneva
Mason Luker, UW-Platteville, football
JT Frieders, College of DuPage, football
Charlie Morrison, Case Western Reserve University, football
Marmion
Zach Zink, St. Norbert College, football
Zach Weiersheuser, UW-Eau Claire, football
Connor Tulley, St. Mary’s University, baseball
Jude Ruddy, Judson University, baseball
Ryan Prell, Augustana, football
Teddy Perry, University of Chicago, wrestling
Jabe Haith, Lewis University, basketball
Michael Greco, Wash-U St. Louis, hockey
Aidan Fergus, St. Ambrose University, lacrosse
Tommy Canavan, St. Andrews University, volleyball
Zach Bostrand, St. Norbert College, baseball
St. Francis
Brady Piper, St. Ambrose, football
Joey Ayala, University of Central Missouri, football
Amari Head, North Dakota University, football
Tyler Wood, Indiana Wesleyan, football
St. Charles North
Drew Surges, Iowa State, football
Will Vaske, Trinity University (TX), football
Henry Warsaw, Minnesota State-Mankato, football