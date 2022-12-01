2022 Kane County Chronicle Girls Volleyball All-Area Team

Led by Player of the Year, St. Charles East senior Lia Schneider, here is the 2022 Kane County Chronicle All-Area Volleyball team.
Haley Burgdorf, St. Charles North, freshman, outside hitter: Burgdorf took the DuKane Conference by storm and finished with 260 kills, 25 blocks, 111 digs.
Kate Goudreau, St. Charles East, senior, outside hitter: Goudreau dominated en route to a fourth place finish at state. Goudreau finished with 445 kills, 25 aces, 77 digs and had a 69.3 kill percentage.
Addy Horner, St. Francis, sophomore, setter: Horner led St. Francis to the Class 3A state championship, the program’s 13th state title. She had 321 kills, 372 assists, 145 digs, 80 aces and 65 blocks. “She has the ability to take over a match,” St. Francis coach Lisa Ston said. “She sees the floor well and can mix up her shots in the right situations to score.”
Amanda Otten, Batavia, senior, outside hitter: Otten, the Bowling Green State University commit, had 319 kills, a 46.2 kill%, .274 hitting%, 253 assists, 187 digs, 59 blocks and 60 aces.
Jessica Parker, St. Charles North, senior, setter: Parker, the Elon commit, had 623 assists, 125 digs, 38 aces and 46 kills.
Natalee Rush, St. Charles East, senior, middle: Rush finished with 169 kills, 21 aces, 106 blocks and 17 digs
Katie Scherer, St. Charles North, junior, back row: Scherer, the Maryland verbal commit, had 247 kills, 42 aces, 50 blocks, 101 digs and six assists.
Lia Schneider, St. Charles East, senior, libero/defensive specialist: 302 digs, 86 aces 306 serve receptions and had 18 kills.
Second Team
Lauren Benson, Geneva, senior, middle; Lexi Crossen, St. Charles East, senior, outside hitter; Kristen Erickson, St. Charles East, senior, middle; Sarah Musial, St. Charles East, junior, setter; Clare McEniry, Rosary, sophomore, outside hitter; Anna Paquette, St. Francis, junior, outside hitter; Charlotte Potvin, Geneva, junior, middle