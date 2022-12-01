December 01, 2022
Kane County Prep Sports

2022 Kane County Chronicle Girls Volleyball All-Area Team

By Jacob Bartelson
St. Charles North’s Haley Burgdorf (left) and Karlie Custer celebrate a point during a home game against St. Charles East on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.

Led by Player of the Year, St. Charles East senior Lia Schneider, here is the 2022 Kane County Chronicle All-Area Volleyball team.

St. Charles North freshman Haley Burgdorf. Photo courtesy of North Athletics.

Haley Burgdorf, St. Charles North, freshman, outside hitter: Burgdorf took the DuKane Conference by storm and finished with 260 kills, 25 blocks, 111 digs.

St. Charles East senior Kate Goudreau. Courtesy of East athletics.

Kate Goudreau, St. Charles East, senior, outside hitter: Goudreau dominated en route to a fourth place finish at state. Goudreau finished with 445 kills, 25 aces, 77 digs and had a 69.3 kill percentage.

St. Francis sophomore Addy Horner

Addy Horner, St. Francis, sophomore, setter: Horner led St. Francis to the Class 3A state championship, the program’s 13th state title. She had 321 kills, 372 assists, 145 digs, 80 aces and 65 blocks. “She has the ability to take over a match,” St. Francis coach Lisa Ston said. “She sees the floor well and can mix up her shots in the right situations to score.”

Batavia senior outside hitter Amanda Otten. Photo courtesy of Batavia Athletics.

Amanda Otten, Batavia, senior, outside hitter: Otten, the Bowling Green State University commit, had 319 kills, a 46.2 kill%, .274 hitting%, 253 assists, 187 digs, 59 blocks and 60 aces.

St. Charles North senior Jessica Parker. Photo courtesy of North Athletics.

Jessica Parker, St. Charles North, senior, setter: Parker, the Elon commit, had 623 assists, 125 digs, 38 aces and 46 kills.

St. Charles East senior Natalee Rush. Photo courtesy of East athletics.

Natalee Rush, St. Charles East, senior, middle: Rush finished with 169 kills, 21 aces, 106 blocks and 17 digs

St. Charles North junior Katie Scherer. Photo courtesy of North Athletics.

Katie Scherer, St. Charles North, junior, back row: Scherer, the Maryland verbal commit, had 247 kills, 42 aces, 50 blocks, 101 digs and six assists.

St. Charles East senior libero Lia Schneider. Photo courtesy of East Athletics.

Lia Schneider, St. Charles East, senior, libero/defensive specialist: 302 digs, 86 aces 306 serve receptions and had 18 kills.

Second Team

Lauren Benson, Geneva, senior, middle; Lexi Crossen, St. Charles East, senior, outside hitter; Kristen Erickson, St. Charles East, senior, middle; Sarah Musial, St. Charles East, junior, setter; Clare McEniry, Rosary, sophomore, outside hitter; Anna Paquette, St. Francis, junior, outside hitter; Charlotte Potvin, Geneva, junior, middle

