Girls Volleyball: Batavia’s middles take center stage to help turn away Wheaton Academy

BATAVIA – Aly Rupert’s kill attempt bounced squarely right back to her. It allowed one more chance to keep the play alive in a close-out moment.
Batavia senior teammate Amanda Otten then leaped to poke the ball upward just enough so MaKayla Hamilton, trailing just a step behind, could put down the final authoritative kill and complete the 21-25, 25-21, 25-20 three-set victory over Wheaton Academy on Wednesday.
The sequence paints the picture of how talented – and important – Batavia’s middle blockers can be on any given night.
“I love the way [Hamilton] gets up and she works,” Batavia coach McKenna Kelsay said. “For a middle – playing middle is really hard – and she works hard. Both of them, MaKayla and Claire [Ellward] are both working hard to get up [at the net].”
“We want to use them. We want to keep them involved in the game and they’re doing it,” Kelsay continued. “I’m telling our setters, use them because they are swinging well. They’re swinging hard...they’re also making an impact on both sides of the ball, which is huge.”
Hamilton, a senior in her first varsity season, had four kills. Her impact in several aspects on the court is apparent in both offensive attacks and getting hands consistently up at the net.
“I feel like I bring a lot of energy,” Hamilton said. “I cheer for everybody. I want to lift everybody up...I like to cheer them up.”
“We’re pretty close friends,” Hamilton said of Otten, who led Batavia with nine kills, 10 assists, 10 digs and four aces. “...We’re kind of connected. She’s a really good setter. You can trust her with anything.”
Otten, a four-year varsity player, seemingly came up with the crucial kill when Batavia needed a spark.
“She’s been leading a lot and that’s what we’re looking for her to do,” Kelsay said. “She’s a powerhouse.”
Madelyn Hooper had eight kills, McKenna Bremner eight assists and two aces and Ruper four kills to round it out for Batavia.
Batavia (5-3) struggled to find a rhythm in the first set, but showed consistent resolve from there on out. Down 11-6 early in set two, the Bulldogs put together a 5-0 run engineered by key plays from Rupert, Hamilton and Hooper to tie it up.
The Warriors (1-2) eventually pulled within 22-20 but kills from Ellward, Rupert and an attack error gave Batavia the second set.
“We weren’t executing [in the first set],” Kelsay said. “I think it was hard because we had certain pieces at certain times. We just couldn’t bring it all together. First home game. I love the crowd. I love the energy. It always happens. You always have to get back and get used to it. They haven’t been playing in front of their friends...That’s what I told them: ‘Just calm down, play volleyball.”
In the third set, Wheaton Academy was within reach trailing 23-20, but Rupert and Hamilton’s kills clinched it.
Warriors junior Abby Rathbun had eight kills and three aces, while sophomore Kiana Shields had five kills.
“Kianna – Keke we call her – she’s a sophomore. She played on varsity last year,” Warriors coach Leah Dunlap said. “She plays for Club Fusion. She’s really dedicated to the sport. She’s tall; she’s got a great arm swing. She is drastically improved from her freshman year so I’m super excited to have her.”
“So much stronger [confidence-wise],” Dunlap continued. “She’s got so much confidence. She swings at everything. [I] keep her out there for all six rotations because I don’t want her to lose anything. She’s doing great. Plays great defense, too.”