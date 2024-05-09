Elburn Eagle Scout built fire pit for American Legion flag retirement ceremonies

Eagle Scout Nicholas Ryan Toman, a member of Elburn Boy Scout Troop 7, was recognized by Village President Jeff Walter at the May 6, 2024 Village Board meeting for his Eagle Scout project. (Provided by Susan O'Neill)

Thanks to Eagle Scout Nicholas Ryan Toman, a member of Elburn Boy Scout Troop 7, the Elburn American Legion Post 630 has a new brick fire pit in which to ceremoniously retire worn, faded or tattered flags.

Toman’s project consisted of more than 450 volunteer hours of planning, designing and building the fire pit to reside at Veterans Memorial Park.

Veterans Memorial Park is on North Avenue to the east of the Elburn Village Hall and Police Department, owned by the village and dedicated to the Elburn American Legion.

“This was a wonderful idea he came up with,” said Village Administrator John Nevenhoven, former post commander for the Elburn American Legion.

Toman, 18 and a student at Kaneland High School, was recognized by Village President Jeff Walter at the May 6 Village Board meeting for his Eagle Scout project.

“We’re very appreciative of this gift to the village,” said Walter. “It couldn’t be at a better location. It’s a great thing for the village and the Legion, and it’s much appreciated.”

Veterans Memorial Park is the site of a 26-foot-long, 57-ton decommissioned M60A3 main battle tank on loan from the U.S. Army sits upon a concrete pad extending into a five-pointed star, one for each branch of United States military service.

The tank, named the Elburn Veterans Memorial, and the landscaping surrounding the site was the result of a project completed by previous Eagle Scout Matt Humi, also of Boy Scout Troop 7, and installed on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2002.

A memorial featuring two bronze plaques previously located at the Elburn American Legion building, one memorializing residents from Elburn who had served in World War I or World War II, and the other honoring those from Elburn who died in those wars, was installed at the park on Veterans Day 2018.

Now. thanks to Toman, the park with the new fire pit will be the site for future flag retirement ceremonies, where Nevenhoven said the new location will provide room for more people to participate. It will also add another level of dignity to the ceremony.

“He’s (Toman) a really great young man,” said Nevenhoven. “He’s very smart and very dedicated to the Scouts. He put a lot of work into this project.”

The members of the Scout Troop will be invited to help with the ceremonies.

These rituals are a great opportunity for the scouts to learn about the history of the flag and flag etiquette, Nevenhoven said.

“Telling them about what they do with the flag and why is an important part of the ceremony,” he said.