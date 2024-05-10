St. Charles Chamber program to discuss growing internships

The luncheon was organized by the St. Charles Area Chamber of Commerce Industrial and Learning and Development committees. (Graphic provided by the St. Charles Chamber of Commerce)

The St. Charles Chamber of commerce will host a Lunch and Learn Session tailored for business owners and professionals eager to harness the power of interns from noon to 1 p.m. on May 13 at Elgin Community College.

The event will be a dynamic lunch and learn session on how business owners can elevate their business through strategic internship programs, according to the Chamber.

The luncheon was organized by the Chamber of Commerce’s Industrial and Learning and Development committees, and will be held in the University and Business Center of the College at 1700 Spartan Drive in Elgin.

Attendees will gain insight on how to leverage interns to propel their organizations forward. The session will explore local resources available to help source and potentially pay for interns, as well as the benefits that internships offer businesses and students, according the Chamber.

Guest speakers Terry Stroh, director of the Northern Kane County Regional Vocational System, and Elissa Kojzarek, director of Strategic Partnership & Experiential Learning at Elgin Community College, will explain how to optimize the intern experience to foster a mutually rewarding partnership.

The luncheon will cost $20 for Chamber members and $30 for non-members.

For more information, contact Nikki Nelson at info@stcareachamber.com or call 630-584-8384. To register for the event visit the Chamber of Commerce website.