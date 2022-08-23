Girls Volleyball: Kane County Chronicle’s 5 Players to Watch

Lauren Benson, Geneva, senior, middle: A Chronicle all-area honorable mention last season, Benson will be a focal point in the rotation for the Vikings this season.
Mia Kane, Geneva, senior, setter: Kane transferred over from Kaneland after being a standout for the Knights. Either a setter or will play right side for the Vikings, Kane should soon establish herself as one of the standout talents in the DuKane Conference.
Amanda Otten, Batavia, senior, setter/outside: A member of the Chronicle all-area team last season following her 142 kills, 301 assists, 33 aces, 46 blocks and 171 digs season, look for a repeat performance for the Bulldogs.
Katie Scherer, St. Charles North, junior, outside
Scherer established herself as a potent threat on the outside last season for the North Stars, but look for her to make a sizable jump.
Lia Schneider, St. Charles East, senior, defensive specialist/libero
Schneider served at a 93% rate with 28 aces, passed at a 2.2 serve receive percentage and had 320 digs and 57 assists for the regional champion Saints last year. She’ll be a leader again for them.