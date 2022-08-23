August 23, 2022
Kane County Prep Sports

Girls Volleyball: Kane County Chronicle’s 5 Players to Watch

By Jacob Bartelson

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.com Batavia's Amanda Otten (12) looks for a hole between Geneva's Leah Davine (16) and Anna Loberg (21) during Monday's volleyball match in Batavia. (Paul Valade)

Geneva's Lauren Benson (29) gets the ball over the net during a home game against Batavia on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Lauren Benson, Geneva, senior, middle: A Chronicle all-area honorable mention last season, Benson will be a focal point in the rotation for the Vikings this season.

Kaneland Mia Kane (2) gets the ball over the net in the first game of two Monday Nov. 1st as they took on Crystal Lake South during a sectional game held at Sycamore High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local)

Mia Kane, Geneva, senior, setter: Kane transferred over from Kaneland after being a standout for the Knights. Either a setter or will play right side for the Vikings, Kane should soon establish herself as one of the standout talents in the DuKane Conference.

Batavia's Emma Day and Amanda Otten go after the ball during a 25-16, 25-18 loss to Naperville North at Batavia on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Sandy Bressner - sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Amanda Otten, Batavia, senior, setter/outside: A member of the Chronicle all-area team last season following her 142 kills, 301 assists, 33 aces, 46 blocks and 171 digs season, look for a repeat performance for the Bulldogs.

St. Charles North's Katherine Scherer, 24, and Macy Henderson, 16, during girls volleyball Tuesday March 16, 2021 in St. Charles. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com /Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

Katie Scherer, St. Charles North, junior, outside

Scherer established herself as a potent threat on the outside last season for the North Stars, but look for her to make a sizable jump.

St. Charles East senior Lia Schneider.

Lia Schneider, St. Charles East, senior, defensive specialist/libero

Schneider served at a 93% rate with 28 aces, passed at a 2.2 serve receive percentage and had 320 digs and 57 assists for the regional champion Saints last year. She’ll be a leader again for them.

