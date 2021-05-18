Kane County Cougars to open season at 60% fan capacity, with masks required

The Kane County Cougars will be opening their season at 60% fan capacity on Tuesday.
All fans will be required to wear facial masks to enter Northwestern Medicine Field, while walking around the concourse and while not actively eating or drinking at their seats.
“Fans that are not feeling well, have any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19 or have been around anyone with COVID-19 or symptoms must please refrain from attending the event,” The organization said in a statement.
The organization is expected to have multiple hand sanitizer stations around the concourse.
The Cougars open their inaugural season in the American Association of Professional Baseball at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The first 10,000 fans will receive an opening night ball cap, courtesy of Northwestern Medicine.
Weather permitting, fans will be able to run the bases following the conclusion of the game.
To learn more about the Cougars’ transformation after nearly 30 years of serving as a minor league affiliate, click here.