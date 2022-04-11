Almost 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kane County over the weekend

Illinois public officials on Monday reported 194 new cases of COVID-19 in Kane County and no new deaths from over the weekend.

Kane County has now seen 126,461 total cases of the virus and 1,122 people have died.

The West Suburban (DuPage and Kane counties) region’s positivity rate decreased to 3.9%. Currently, 32% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, Kane County’s seven-day positivity rate decreased to 3.2%, and DuPage County’s decreased to 4.2%.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable three out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is up to 47 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive out of all the people tested in a given time period. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a 10-day period.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,468 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths Monday from over the weekend.

Illinois now has seen 3,084,904 total cases of the virus, and 33,478 people have died.