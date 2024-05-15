Geneva Chamber of Commerce: Gift giving and getting ready for summer

The Perfect Gift

May is the time of year when we thank teachers, coaches and moms. It’s also when we tip our cap to the special graduates in our lives.

A Geneva gift certificate is the perfect way to show our appreciation or to celebrate. Accepted at more than 150 shops, restaurants, businesses and services, they are convenient, support local businesses and never expire. Geneva celebrates you.

Choose denominations of $10 and $20. Buy online at genevachamber.com or at the Chamber office, 8 S. Third St.

Disco isn’t dead at golf outing

Get ready to shake your groove thing at our annual Golf Outing with the theme “Let’s Groove Tonight.” Join us June 10 at Prairie Landing Golf Club. Register at genevachamber.com or call 630-232-6060 for information.

Ready, set, summer!

On the calendar for summer is Swedish Days (June 19-23), Geneva Arts Fair (July 27-28), Geneva Concours d’Elegance (Aug. 25) and Classic Car Shows on Thursday evenings starting July 11 and running through Aug. 29. Mark your calendars for all the fun and excitement.

Favorite traditions return to Swedish Days. Many shops will be open late. Kids young and old will be eager to ride their favorite rides at the carnival in the Courthouse parking lot. Dance the night away with bands at the central stage on Third Street. Enjoy Swedish heritage as the Swedish American Children’s Choir kicks off the merriment Wednesday night. Toast midsummer in the Craft Beer Tent on James Street.

Registration is ongoing for Swedish Days 5K Lopp and the Swedish Days Parade.

Businesses and organizations that want to present their messages in a fun, creative way to more than 40,000 spectators can check out the form on the Swedish Days page on our website, genevachamber.com. Deadline to sign up is May 15.

Run, walk or Lopp over to the Swedish Days 5K Lopp. This year’s 5K Lopp is at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Peck Farm Park. Registration and details are at genevachamber.com

Thank you

Thank you to the more than 100 community members who signed up for the Geneva ABC City-Wide Garage Sale. While the weather both days was not stellar, hopefully it was still busy and you emptied your garages while padding your pockets a bit. What a fabulous community we live in.