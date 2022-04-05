Kane County’s COVID-19 positivity rate increases again on Tuesday

Illinois public officials on Tuesday reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 in Kane County and one new death.

Kane County has now seen 126,052 total cases of the virus and 1,122 people have died.

The West Suburban (DuPage and Kane counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 3.6%. Currently, 36% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, Kane County’s seven-day positivity rate increased to 3.1%, and DuPage County’s went up to 4.0%. Kane County’s positivity rate was 2.9% on Monday.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable five out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is down to 44 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive out of all the people tested in a given time period. Additional restrictions can be placed on any of the state’s 11 health regions if the region sustains an increase in its average positivity rate for seven days out of a 10-day period.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,798 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 34 additional deaths Tuesday. The IDPH received the results of 39,447 tests leading up to Tuesday afternoon.

According to the IDPH, the rolling seven-day positivity rate average in the state is 1.9%.

Illinois now has seen 3,074,434 total cases of the virus, and 33,434 people have died.